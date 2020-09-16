1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) has announced its plans to hire more than 10,000 seasonal associates across its gourmet foods and gift brands for the upcoming holiday season. Hiring has commenced at Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Cheryl’s Cookies and The Popcorn Factory® to fill critical roles to meet holiday peak demand and help customers connect with others as they navigate what is expected to be an unusual season ahead. As the company quadruples its workforce nationwide for the holiday period, it continues to prioritize the health and safety of its team members.

“The 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands helps customers express, connect and celebrate with the important people in their lives every day – and, we value the important role we play in helping people stay connected during the holiday season,” said Maureen Paradine, Senior Vice President, Human Resources. “Our seasonal associates play a pivotal role in ensuring we deliver millions of holiday smiles, and we are pleased to offer qualified candidates exciting incentives to join our incredible team.”

Seasonal positions vary by brand and include full-time and part-time roles in key areas such as production, gift assembly, customer service, and distribution and fulfillment center operations, among others. The majority of these roles are being offered throughout Illinois, Ohio and Oregon, with some work-from-home positions available. Perks such as gift card drawings, referral bonuses and employee discounts are designed to attract highly motivated and passionate associates. Seasonal associates across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands may be considered for permanent positions once the holiday season concludes.

Interested candidates can learn more about seasonal employment opportunities and apply for positions online by visiting: https://www.1800flowersinc.com/careers.