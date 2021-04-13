Company: LogoJET

Website: www.logojet.com

Technology Snapshot: In the not-so distant future, expect your food to get a lot more personal.

The days of hand painting images on cakes and cookies are fading fast. With LogoJET’s new FSR30 and FSR90 printers, photo-quality full-color images on a single bite of food, the size of a bean, are just a click away.

“Customization is our bread and butter,” said Susan Cox, LogoJET CEO. “Now we’re taking the capability we know well to the next level in the food industry—and the possibilities are endless.”

Cox says that while edible printers have been on the market for five years, the FSR printers represent the next generation in printing on food.

“These new printers are also a great example of how LogoJET continues to develop ways to add more value for our customers,” said Cox. “We’ve been beta testing the printers with internationally known candy and cookie makers. We’ve used our customization know how to work with them to develop integrated workflow solutions—something we’re happy to do with other clients, as well.”

Cox says the new FSR printers are built for heavy-duty industrial usage and designed to bring customization to large-scale food manufacturers. The FSR30 can print on items up to 2.5” thick and the FSR90 can print on items up to 6” thick. “The full edible solution has been in development for 18 months to ensure the best stability and compliance you can expect in the food market," said Cox.

“These printers are built on the same industrial platform as our UV printer but formulated with a specific type of edible ink,” Cox said. “The inks are all made in the USA. The printers use full CMYK printing, creating nice vibrant images with a broad range of colors on various types of food.”

These new edible inks were developed in partnership with SunChemical, a global ink manufacturer that specializes in safe and compliant edible printing inks.

Additionally, the components of the inks meet the requirements of US Code of Federal 21CFR. The inks are certified Kosher & Halal, according to Lon Riley, LogoJET’s chief operating officer.

“The printers can print directly to cakes, cookies, candies, bread, tortillas—even small marshmallows,” Riley said. “The new FSR printers make it cost effective to do very straightforward digital short run printing—customization on demand without the set-up time required for legacy printers. With these printers, you can jet the ink directly onto food.”