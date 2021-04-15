Southern Recipe Small Batch will join rising Country music star Ian Munsick on tour this year. As the musician makes his way to venues from coast to coast, Southern Recipe Small Batch will donate a portion of the proceeds from the artist’s merchandise to Nashville-area charities and food banks, including Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. This partnership is a unique way for Munsick’s brand and the Southern Recipe Small Batch brand to meet an important cross-section of both fans and consumers, particularly as America makes its way to events, once again.

Munsick’s tour, promoting the singer’s newest album Coyote Cry, will shed light on the artist’s vocal artistry, western-influenced country sound and songwriting talents. In joining the tour as a sponsor, Southern Recipe Small Batch is fulfilling its mission to serve as many Americans as possible with pork rinds. Having been a trending snack food item for the past five years, pork rinds are no longer a niche snack. Rather, the high protein, low carb, collagen-packed ingredient has been a pioneer in transforming the snack aisle. Southern Recipe Small Batch will accompany Munsick by way of tour signage, social media marketing, in-store visibility via on-pack stickers and, most importantly, with protein-packed road snacks.

“Pork rinds have a storied history and have come so far. We’re excited to bring them to even more consumers, especially as Ian makes his way across the country to share his newest album,” shares Mark Singleton, VP of sales and marketing at Rudolph Foods. “As a tour sponsor, there’s no better way to reach snackers who are as passionate about their music as they are about their food.”

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. The Wyoming-born singer and songwriter’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Incorporating elements across genres, he has now begun to establish himself as a progressive artist with an old soul.