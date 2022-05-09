Calling all Ian Munsick fans: the Warner Music Nashville recording artist has partnered with Southern Recipe Small Batch for a special sweepstakes! Fans who submit a note, picture and/or video HERE will be entered to win a weekly giveaway, concert tickets and the $1,500 grand prize, as well as a year’s supply of pork rinds. The sweepstakes is open now and continues through 5:00 p.m./4:00 Central on August 31, 2022. Munsick is currently featured on national in-store displays of Southern Recipe Pork Rinds, with more than 300,000 branded bags on sale.

In turn, Southern Recipe Small Batch will donate up to $5,000 to nonprofit Musically Fed on behalf of the grand prize winner. The nonprofit organization works with artists, promoters, management and venues nationwide to donate unused backstage meals to community organizations that feed the homeless, hungry and food insecure. To learn more or donate, please visit www.musicallyfed.com. Munsick was recently named the first-ever Musically Fed artist-ambassador.

In addition to his community partnerships, the Wyoming-born singer/songwriter has declared 2022 the year of the cowgirl. In January he recruited labelmate and touring partner Cody Johnson for “Long Live Cowgirls." The “rootsy” western ballad with a “straight-from-the-heart delivery” (Taste of Country) has already accumulated upwards of 15 million on-demand streams. Most recently he released fiery saloon-stomper “Cowboy Killer” (feat. Ryan Charles).

This year also saw Munsick earn his second iHeartRadio Rocky Mountain Country Music Award. He first earned the “Song of the Year” title for his independently released “Horses Are Faster” in 2017. Now his acclaimed ode to the west, “Long Haul,” has received the same honor. The song twice entered Spotify’s US Viral 50 and has earned praise for its “heart-tugging tenor voice… marvelous sense of melody… [and] beautifully airy and open” sonic atmosphere (MusicRow).

“Long Haul” hails from Munsick’s major label debut, Coyote Cry. He describes the album as a firm handshake of the cowboy and the hippy, the traditional and the contemporary… and everything in between. Born an audiophile and bred a multi-instrumentalist, Munsick co-produced each of the album’s 10 “self-penned songs that conjure equal parts epic adventure and down-to-earth wisdom” (American Songwriter).

Munsick is currently headlining his own dates as he continues to tour alongside labelmate Cody Johnson. He will join Morgan Wallen on the road later this summer. For tickets and more information, visit www.ianmunsick.com.