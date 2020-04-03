Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds streams live concert series to celebrate hope, happiness and Nashville

WHO:

Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds

WHAT:

Southern Recipe Small Batch, the country’s authentic, handcrafted, small batch pork rind snack, has arranged a week-long virtual country concert series. The series, titled “Heart Strings”, will highlight five Nashville-based musicians and bring America a little more hope and happiness. Southern Recipe Small Batch and its partner artists will not only encourage consumers through their music, but will also shed light on two worthy causes: Nashville’s own Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and MusiCares.

Southern Recipe Small Batch will help to spread goodwill with a donation of $2,500 to each charity and giveaways of $1,000 cash, pork rinds and personal video messages from the artists themselves to consumers who tune in to watch, share, spread happiness and hopefully, win.

Some of country music’s fastest rising artists participating in the cause will include Ian Munsick, Carlton Anderson, Jordan Rager, Faren Rachels and Kasey Tyndall.

Showcasing five 30-minute concerts from the recording artists’ living rooms, the concert series will be hosted from Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Instagram account, beginning Monday, April 6 at 7:00 pm CST. Fans who miss a concert in the five-day series can catch the replay on Southern Recipe Small Batch’s Instagram Story @SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.

WHEN:

Nightly, Monday, April 6 - Friday, April 10 at 7 pm CST/8 pm EST

WHERE:

Watch and listen to each concert on Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rind’s Instagram channel.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

To learn more about Southern Recipe Small Batch, visit www.SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com.