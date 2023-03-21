After a successful preview and showcase at Natural Products Expo West, Veggies Made Great is launching its newest innovation that includes Cornbread and Egg Patties where vegetables are the first ingredient. These two new product lines expand its portfolio of veggie-forward frozen breakfast and snack products that currently includes Muffins, Frittatas, Veggie Cakes, and Stuffed Cauliflower Bites.

The Cornbread comes in two flavors, Homestyle and Jalapeno, and has 140 calories or less and 3g of protein per serving. Both products are certified Kosher, gluten-free, and allergen-friendly including soy-free and peanut- and tree nut-free, and can easily be prepared in a microwave or air fryer.

“The frozen breakfast category continues to boom as consumers look for convenient, better-for-you options on a busy morning. Our Cornbread is made with sweet corn puree and whole corn kernels, so you still get all the elements of this classic comfort food but with more mindful ingredients.” said Elliot Huss, chief executive officer, Veggies Made Great.

To learn more about Veggies Made Great, visit veggiesmadegreat.com.