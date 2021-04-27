Company: Puratos USA

Website: www.puratos.us

Ingredient Snapshot: Bakery ingredient supplier Puratos USA has announced a new addition to their sourdough product range with the launch of Sapore Leo Organic.

Made with 100 percent organic whole wheat and naturally fermented to achieve a mild acetic flavor profile, Sapore Leo is the only shelf stable liquid whole wheat sourdough on the market. This latest innovation can be added to a wide range of breads, and its mild sour flavor helps bakers create amazing whole wheat breads without the bitter taste often associated with wholegrain products.

“At Puratos, we firmly believe that the future of bread lies in the past,” explained Michael Gleason, product manager of Bakery for Puratos USA. “Using sourdough is a very ancient baking practice, which develops amazing flavors through natural fermentation. When developing Sapore Leo, it was important to us that it not only delivered on consumer expectations on taste but also on their expectations of health and wellbeing.”

From Puratos’ proprietary global consumer study, Taste Tomorrow, we know that 80 percent of consumers recognize whole grains as a healthy part of their diet. Despite that finding, the average American only eats ¼ of the FDA’s recommended whole grain intake—which is largely due to negative expectations of taste. With Sapore Leo, today’s health-conscious consumers can get the healthy whole grains they need in breads they’ll love.

Sapore Leo, as well as the entire Sapore sourdough range, can be used in a wide array of applications, from pan breads and hamburger buns to artisan ciabattas and baguettes. With exceptional technical expertise and a team of master bakers at your disposal, the Puratos team is ready to work with you on concepts, ideation, and fully finished recipes that bring together the best of the past with the future of baking.

For an exclusive first taste of Sapore Leo Organic 100 percent whole wheat sourdough, contact your Puratos sales representative or order on the MyPuratos webshop today.