Company: Rich Products

Website: farmrich.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Farm Rich recently released new Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends Mozzarella Shapes.

More than 90 years ago, the Mickey Mouse character was born of Walt Disney’s spirit of imagination and wonder. Today, that spirit is captured in films, cartoons, theme parks, merchandise, even everyday snacks. Farm Rich is collaborating with Disney to spark inspiration at snack-time with the new Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends Mozzarella Shapes. The product includes character shapes from the beloved franchise—a Mickey Mouse shape and Minnie Mouse’s bow—in a wholesome snack that’s both easy to make and delicious.

Mickey Mouse & Friends Mozzarella Shapes are available now in the freezer aisles at grocery stores nationwide, including Publix, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons/Safeway, Giant Eagle, C&S, Wegmans, Weis and more, as well as online, through Amazon Fresh.

The Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends Mozzarella Shapes qualifies for the “Disney Check” as it meets Disney’s Nutrition Guidelines.

Each serving of the new snack includes:

100 percent real mozzarella cheese

A whole grain rich coating

25 percent daily calcium

Good source of protein at 13 grams of protein per serving

“Whether you’re a kid or an adult, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse have likely been a part of your life. We’re so delighted to introduce this new yet nostalgic snack, and to expand our relationship with Disney, one of the world’s most adored and respected brands,” said Ciera Womack, senior marketing manager, Farm Rich.

The new Mickey Mouse & Friends Mozzarella Shapes mark the second collaboration between Disney and Farm Rich. Last summer, during the release of Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” Farm Rich featured Toy Story 4 Mozzarella Shapes with characters from the classic film.

For more information, visit FarmRich.com.