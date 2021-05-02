Company: REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP

Website: www.fromthegroundupsnacks.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP, Snacks with a Plant-Based Twist, is upping its game just in time for spring, with the launch of a new vegetable base and cracker innovation. Purple Carrot Crackers will be available at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market and online at FromTheGroundUpSnacks.com and on Amazon this May.

Purple Carrot is the newest veggie to the REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP® crew and one that has been growing roots for a while. Just as crunchy and tasty as the orange version, but made with real purple carrot (it’s the #1 ingredient). Purple is the new orange!

The crackers are vegan, Non-GMO and Gluten Free Certified. The perfectly purple squares are baked into light and crispy crackers that you can feel good about eating, so go ahead, have a handful (or two)—a serving size is 50 crackers! Flavor offerings include:

Sea Salt: Hey Carrot, purple looks good on you! No doubt these crackers have style. Turn up the color on your snack game with sea salt flavor.

Ranch: A cracker classic that will never go out of style. Turn up the taste on your snack game with ranch flavor. That's what's up, Doc.

“We’re excited about Purple Carrot joining Cauliflower and Butternut Squash vegetable bases for our growing snack brand,” said Deb Holt, CMO of REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP. “We love being able to offer plant-based versions of classic snacks and our Purple Carrot Crackers, a nod to the original orange squares, are as good as they look!”

Purple Carrot Crackers will be available at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market and online at FromTheGroundUpSnacks.com and on Amazon this May. They come in two flavors: Sea Salt and Ranch. $3.99 SRP (4 oz box).