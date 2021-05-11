Company: Tate & Lyle

Website: www.tateandlyle.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Tate & Lyle is pleased to announce the expansion of its PROMITOR Soluble Fiber range.

The expansion sees the launch of two new liquid versions of PROMITOR: PROMITOR Soluble Fiber W and PROMITOR Soluble Fiber 90L. These versions have been developed to make adding fiber to applications including confectionery, beverages and bars, easier and more cost effective. This allows food and beverage manufacturers to make their products healthier, both reducing sugar and calories and fortifying them with fiber, while maintaining great taste, texture and consumer experience.

“These additions to our PROMITOR Soluble Fiber range bring all the existing benefits of PROMITOR that have helped make the product range so popular both for adding fiber to products and for lowering sugar and calories. They provide very high digestive tolerance, excellent acid, heat and process stability, consumer-friendly labelling options, and most importantly of all the ability to maintain great taste, texture and appearance in an extensive range of food and beverage applications,” said Susanna Palatucci, global head of health and wellness at Tate & Lyle.

Both of the new ingredients address specific needs in certain types of products. PROMITOR Soluble Fiber W, which contains a minimum of 85 percent fiber and less than 2 percent sugars, has a lower viscosity than comparable fiber ingredients and performs particularly well in confectionery products such as gummies. It can therefore be used for sugar reduction in mainstream confectionery or for fiber fortification in nutritional confectionery products.

PROMITOR Soluble Fiber 90L is a liquid version of Tate & Lyle’s existing 90 percent fiber powder ingredient, which, depending on the end-product and manufacturing set-up, can provide production efficiencies by avoiding the need to dissolve or handle powders. The ingredient has lower viscosity and is easier to handle and use than comparative products on the market.

“More than half of consumers are looking to increase their fiber intake, and around two thirds want to decrease their sugar intake,” said Michael Segal, health and wellness innovation director at Tate & Lyle. “PROMITOR Soluble Fiber can help food and beverage manufacturers achieve both fiber fortification and sugar reduction, while maintaining the great taste and texture their consumers expect. By growing the PROMITOR family with these two new offerings, it is now even easier to incorporate the ingredient into a very broad range of applications.

The PROMITOR W launch is focused on North America, and PROMITOR 90L on North America and Japan. Regulatory approval, labelling and claims may vary by country.

For additional information on the Tate & Lyle fiber portfolio, visit https://www.tateandlyle.com/our-expertise/fibre