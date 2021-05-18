Company: Sweet Earth

Website: www.sweetearthfoods.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.49

Product Snapshot: Plant-based food innovator Sweet Earth Foods is announcing the debut of its first shelf-stable snacking product with the release of new plant-based jerky in two flavors, Spicy Kung Pao and Sweet Korean BBQ. New plant-based Jerky from Sweet Earth delivers the meaty taste and texture of traditional jerky with bold, craveable flavors and 13 grams of plant protein to provide a nutritious grab-and-go snacking option for vegans and flexitarians alike.

Sweet Earth Foods’ new Spicy Kung Pao Jerky will be available on-shelves and online starting this month at select retailers nationwide, including Hyvee, Kroger, Amazon.com and Amazon Fresh. Spicy Kung Pao Jerky is made with the iconic flavors of the Szechuan Province, featuring savory and spicy ginger and fiery cracked red peppercorns. Sweet Earth Foods’ Sweet Korean BBQ Jerky variety will be hitting shelves later this year and features soy sauce and gochujang peppers for off-the-wall deliciousness of savory Korean flavors.

All jerky products use are made high-quality ingredients and no artificial flavors or coloring.

With over 75 plant-based product offerings to-date, Sweet Earth Foods’ new jerky marks the company’s departure from the frozen and refrigerated section into the snacking aisle, in the same section where traditional meat jerky varieties can be found. The timely innovation was created to meet the demand for snacking options with unique, savory flavors. IRI data has shown that during the pandemic alone, jerky products have seen a 20 percent rise in demand and as more people prefer to snack on protein over carbohydrates, the plant-based jerky market specifically has grown 38 percent since 2018.

“We are going beyond the bun to provide consumers a variety of flavor-forward plant-based offerings for various occasions,” said Sara Wheeler, Sweet Earth general manager. “Our new plant-based Jerky addresses flexitarian consumers’ need for a convenient, on-the-go source of plant protein, with bold flavors and the same authentic mouthwatering meaty taste and texture of traditional jerky that they crave.”