Company: Amplify Snack Brands

Website: www.skinnypop.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: In KRAVE's first departure from meat products, KRAVE Plant-Based Jerky is perfect for flexitarians and those looking to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diets. KRAVE Plant-Based Jerky features a taste and texture similar to that of KRAVE Gourmet Meat Cuts but is made from peas and fava beans for an eating experience and nutritional profile superior to any vegan jerky currently on the market. With 8 grams of protein per serving, each bag of KRAVE Plant-Based Jerky is a good source of protein and comes in two uniquely savory flavors: Smoked Chipotle and Korean BBQ (SRP: $5.99).

Amplify’s new Krave Plant-Based Jerky is a response to the growing consumer demand for plant-based meat alternatives and the lack of alternatives within the jerky category. By leaning on its existing equity in portable protein, Krave Plant-Based Jerky is well-positioned to win over consumers with its superior taste, texture and nutrition.

“The plant-based movement has yet to hit jerky because current options do not deliver on consumers’ expectations,” said Jimmy McClain, brand manager, Krave. “However, we recognized that the plant-based movement wasn’t off-limits to Krave and actually presented an opportunity to showcase our brand’s innovation.”