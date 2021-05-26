As Americans gear up for what’s expected to be the first “normal” summer IRL get together in over a year, research technology company Feedback Loop set out to learn what’s on the menu and who’s coming.
Its findings include:
- Potato chips are the snack of choice. This Memorial Day weekend, seventy-three percent (73 percent) of Americans will serve potato chips to their guests. Tortilla chips (57 percent), snack mixes (46 percent) and cheese snacks (43 percent) will also be popular in the snack line-up.
- Hamburgers and hotdogs will remain tradition. Hamburgers and hotdogs remain the top Memorial Day BBQ foods, with 76 percent of Americans serving hamburgers and 69 percent serving hotdogs at this year’s festivities.
- Memorial Day parties will stay small this year. Forty percent (40 percent) of Memorial Day parties will have less than 10 guests.
- This will be the first party in a while for most. Seventy-three percent (73 percent) of Americans say their Memorial Day party is the first party of its size since the pandemic began.