Company: Opopop

Website: https://opopop.com/

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $40.00

Product Snapshot: One of America’s favorite snacks is getting a major upgrade as start-up brand Opopop launches first-of-its-kind Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels.

Popcorn has lacked innovation for decades, yet it remains a staple in the snack industry with the microwave popcorn category showing explosive 13.3 percent growth in the last year alone. Now, Opopop has arrived with the ambition to completely redefine what consumers should expect from microwave popcorn with the launch of their Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels.

The secret to their taste is that each kernel is individually wrapped in exceptional flavors and a perfect mix of ingredients, prior to popping. This is the first product of its kind and is the world’s first pre-flavored popcorn kernels, which means that every kernel pops to flavorful perfection. Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels come in six signature flavors including reimagined classics such as Fancy Butter, and uniquely created experiences like Maui Heat and Vanilla Cake Pop. Each one is a welcome change from the tired options currently available from most microwave popcorn.

“The microwave actually makes great popcorn. Sadly, consumers have had to live with below average flavor selections for far too long,” said co-founder, Jonas Tempel. "What our team invented with Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels is an entirely new concept on popcorn flavor delivery and the feedback has been incredibly positive. Our goal from day one was to make a premium popcorn brand for a new generation of popcorn lovers that was modern, fun and cool. This is just the beginning of our story.”

Opopop proudly grows its kernels in Nebraska and self-manufactures at its facility in Colorado. It recently closed its $5 million Series A round of funding, led by Valor Siren Ventures, that will allow it to launch Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels and deliver them direct-to-consumer. The product is available exclusively at opopop.com.

Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels can be purchased in two ways:

The Opopop “Discovery Kit” includes:

A carton with 1 pouch of each signature flavor (6 Flavors)

A reusable Microwave Opopop Popper and lid

Each pouch contains 1 family-sized serving

MSRP: $40



The “Choose Your Own Adventure 3-Pack” includes: