Company: Opopop

Website: https://opopop.com/

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $13.99

Product Snapshot: Opopop is celebrating the start of the season with a quintessential summer flavor: Pickle Monster.

Opopop’s limited-edition Pickle Monster flavor blends together tartness, salt, and dill. Pickle Monster will be available in 320g bags, which makes about four poppers worth of popcorn.

“Here at Opopop, we want to keep pushing the boundaries of flavor in our popcorn [and] Pickle Monster takes us into the 'tart' space, adding to our sweet, savory, and spicy lineup,” said Alec Hopkins, VP of product and insights at Opopop. “We work hard to bring innovation and excitement to popcorn lovers. Our new dill pickle Flavored Wrapped Kernels deliver a big and bold flavor in a fun summertime snack."

Since launching in June 2021, Opopop has sent over 50,000 Flavor Wrapped Kernels packages and produced over 200,000 Pop Cups. Fan-favorite flavors include Fancy Butter, Maui Heat, Salty Caramel, and now, Pickle Monster. The line is carried by retailers such as Foxtrot Markets and Williams-Sonoma.

Pickle Monster 320g bags retail for $13.99 and is available exclusively at opopop.com for summer 2022 only.