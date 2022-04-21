Company: Opopop

Website: https://opopop.com/

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $13.99

Product Snapshot: Opopop, the popcorn brand best known for its Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels, now stimulates your taste and smell with the launch of their Wasabi flavor drop, available for a limited time only.

Adding more excitement to this powerful flavor debut, Opopop includes customized gold coated metal "popsticks," building on the tagline, “who says you can’t put popcorn on sushi?”. Each 320 gram-sized bag makes about four to six poppers worth of popcorn, depending on what size snack you’re in the mood for.

Wasabi Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels deliver a unique and bold taste with the perfect combination of wasabi and umami elements to give a rich base flavor while still delivering a great wasabi nose-tingling kick and a salty finish.

“Here at Opopop, we are always looking for new and different flavors,” said Alec Hopkins, VP of product and insights at Opopop. “Wasabi snacks continue to rise in popularity, but no one has done it in popcorn. We knew we could meet a growing demand by introducing the first Wasabi popcorn.”

The lack of innovation in this category compelled Opopop to reinvent what it means to be a popcorn company. It launched in June 2021 and have quickly become one of the fastest growing DTC food brands. To date, they have shipped over 180,000 Flavor Wrapped Kernels to every city in the US. This success has attracted retailers such as Foxtrot Markets and Williams Sonoma.

Wasabi retails for $13.99 and is available exclusively at opopop.com.



