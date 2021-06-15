This Saves Lives, a food brand on a mission to help put an end to severe acute malnutrition in children, has announced the expanded retail distribution of its Snack Bars, Kids Snack Bars, and Kids Krispy Treats to more than 1,200 Kroger banners across the U.S. The classic snack bars are now available, while both the Kids Snack Bars and Kids Krispy Treats will be available beginning in July. Every single This Saves Lives purchase sends life-saving food to a child suffering from severe acute malnutrition globally.

Created with the brand’s founding mission in mind, This Saves Lives’ snack bars are available in 10 flavors, including Madagascar Vanilla Almond & Honey, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate & Cherry, and more. The Kids Snack Bars and Kids Krispy Treats are both available in five flavors, including Rockin’ Straw-Berry, S’mores Blast, Unicorn Sprinkle Surprise, and Dragon’s Dream Cookies N’ Cream. Both kids’ lines feature clean ingredients, minimal sugar, are safe for school, and contain one full serving of fruits and vegetables in each serving.

“The number of consumers seeking products from companies with a social mission is on the rise, especially after the past year,” said Jensen Thome, CEO at This Saves Lives. “Consumers are increasingly eager to make a social impact through their purchases. We’re thrilled to partner with Kroger to be able to reach a growing audience of families and healthy snackers to educate them about the critical need for hunger relief worldwide while making it easy for them to make an impact in the lives of children who need it most every day.”

Like all This Saves Lives products, every snack bar and Krispy treat is made with love in North America. Co-founders Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell, and Ravi Patel launched This Saves Lives with the mission to give every child a chance to thrive and hope to keep people fueled and inspire global change with its growing brand of delicious snacks. The brand’s snacks contain premium ingredients and are non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher-dairy.

This Saves Lives is on a mission to help put an end to severe acute malnutrition in children and sends life-saving food to a child in need every time you make a purchase. To date, the brand has provided over 27,996,044 packets of life-saving food for children in need, saving more than 180,600 lives. The need is greater now than ever before—every 11 seconds, a child dies due to severe acute malnutrition, and this number has more than doubled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Saves Lives’ Snack Bars are available in flavors Dark Chocolate & Cherry and Wild Blueberry & Pistachio sold individually, as well as in flavors Madagascar Vanilla Almond & Honey and Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter sold in 4-packs with a SRP of $4.99 and will hit Kroger banner shelves and Kroger.com in June 2021. Kids Snack Bars are available in flavors Chocolate Chip “Dino”mite and S’mores Blast sold in 5-packs with a SRP of $5.99, and Kids Krispy Treats are available in flavors Mammoth Marshmallow Krisp and Unicorn Sprinkle Surprise sold in 6-packs for $4.99 and will be available on Kroger banner shelves and Kroger.com in July 2021. Now, consumers can easily find and purchase their favorite This Saves Lives products across the country. To learn more about This Saves Lives, its mission, and how you can help, please visit www.ThisSavesLives.com.