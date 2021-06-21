Company: Apex Motion Control

Website: apexmotion.com

Equipment Snapshot: Apex Motion Control, specialists in robotics and automation for the baking and food industry, has transformed the cake decorating process with the Dual Baker-Bot decorating line. This provides bakeries with a new way to effortlessly decorate cakes without any strain, thanks to these collaborative robots.

With its easy-to-use interface, all you need to do is draw a design onto the Baker-Bot’s tablet, then the Baker-Bot can easily handle the rest. This system can create designs ranging from personalized messages to intricate patterns, resulting in endless possibilities. By combining two of these Baker-Bots together onto the same conveyor line, bakery manufacturers can increase their throughput while still maintaining quality and consistency.

Check out this short video to see the Dual Baker-Bot setup in action: https://youtu.be/PIn3yv1NurU

Interested in automating your production process? Apex Motion Control is an industry expert when it comes to systems integration for bakery, food, dairy, and pharmaceutical companies.

