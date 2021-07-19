Company: Apex Motion Control

Website: https://apexmotion.com/baker-bot

Equipment Snapshot: Apex Motion Control, specialists in robotics and automation for the baking and food industry, has introduced a new function for its Baker-Bot: targeted filling and depositing.

In addition to cake decorating, pick-n’-place, tray management, and packaging, its cobot can now be set up to handle target filling and depositing of sauce, fillings, or icing onto products as they move down the conveyor or form fill packaging line. Not only that, but it can also be easily integrated into most production lines without the need for safety guarding.

By utilizing the Baker-Bot’s targeted filling function, you can enjoy the benefits of accurate portion control, while also reducing repetitive strain. With this setup, cleaning and maintenance is easy as well. This cobot can also be integrated with other OEM equipment, and it is designed to work with most flowable products.

To get a closer look, check out this quick demo: https://youtu.be/kh2DmS4SRS8