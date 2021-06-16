Dawn Foods has announced the appointment of Lorna Donatone to its board of directors. Donatone is a proven leader, most recently serving as CEO of Sodexo's Geographic Regions, chair of the Sodexo Foundation, and chair of the Diversity Leadership Council in North America.

"We are proud to welcome Lorna and her passion for business, community, and overall excellence to the Dawn family," said Chairman of the Board, Miles Jones. "I am confident Lorna will provide Dawn with great insight and support as we continue to partner with bakers around the world to help them achieve their aspirations."

Beyond her executive roles working in food and facilities management, and the high-tech, banking and airline industries, Donatone is an experienced board member. She served on the Jamba Juice board from 2013 to 2018 and currently serves on the boards of Electrolux Professional and Sbarro. Additionally, she is a board member of The Phoenix, a Denver-based, not-for-profit organization that supports addiction recovery through organized fitness programs.

"Lorna's experience leading organizations through transformational growth, along with her global perspective and commitment to people, aligns perfectly with our Dawn values and strategic plans for the future," said Dawn Foods CEO, Carrie Jones-Barber. "I look forward to collaborating with Lorna as we continue to invest in our team members and grow Dawn, globally."

Donatone spent nearly a decade on the board of the National Restaurant Association where she also chaired the organization's Educational Foundation Board of Trustees and audit committee. She has been involved with the Culinary Institute of America and received the Titan of Industry and Trailblazer awards from the Women's Foodservice Forum, where she chaired the forum's Board of Directors and served on the board from 2007 to 2017.

"The strategic vision Dawn has for the future of baking and the partnership it provides its customers are just two of the many reasons why I am excited to join the board at Dawn," said Donatone. "Everyone I have met from the team has a passion for Dawn, its products, and its customers that is unmatched. I am ready to get to work alongside my fellow board members and the Dawn leadership team as the company continues to transform and lead the global baking industry."