Entenmann's Little Bites Snacks has announced two additions to its lineup of baked snacks: Little Bites Lower Sugar Apple Cinnamon Muffins and Little Bites Lower Sugar Chocolate Muffins.

"We're thrilled to introduce the new Lower Sugar Mini Muffins to our product line, which have been designed to provide families with the delicious taste they know and love, but with less sugar, real ingredients like apple and chocolate, and a touch of hidden veggies," says Lia Arakelian, brand manager for Little Bites Snacks. "We recognize the need for more better-for-you snacking options for children and adults, and we're proud to be introducing these new lower sugar offerings. We can't wait to see how our fans enjoy these new muffins!"

The new muffin line is distinct for its lower sugar content and hidden veggies. Little Bites Lower Sugar Apple Cinnamon Mini Muffins contain 9 g of sugar, which is 40% less than the leading blueberry mini muffins, and are made with real ingredients like apples and a surprising twist of hidden zucchini and have no artificial colors. Little Bites Lower Sugar Chocolate Mini Muffins contain 8 g of sugar and are made with real ingredients like chocolate coupled with hidden sweet potato—60% less sugar when compared to the leading brownie mini muffins. In addition, the muffins contain only 160 calories per pouch.

These lower sugar muffins are the latest addition to the brand's line of pre-portioned pouches filled with baked snacks.

Little Bites Lower Sugar Muffins are available now at most grocery retailers in the East and Central parts of the U.S.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.