Entenmann’s has released limited-edition Cinnamon Buns Muffins from its Little Bites Snacks brand. On shelves now through March, these muffins are baked moist and soft with the flavor of cinnamon buns, providing a bite-sized snack option for families. Made with real cinnamon and no high fructose corn syrup or trans-fat, Little Bites Cinnamon Buns Muffins are intended to give kids the taste they love and parents a snack choice they can feel good about.

Packed four to a pouch, Little Bites Cinnamon Buns Muffins are suitable to enjoy in lunch or snack boxes on-the-go or as a quick breakfast before the day's activities.

"At Little Bites, we're in the business of making little, everyday moments feel really big by being a part of our fans' sweetest memories," says Moira Flood, marketing director for Little Bites Snacks. "That is why we're excited to bring the delicious Little Bites Cinnamon Buns Muffins to snack lovers everywhere. They're truly a taste of nostalgia, packed with flavor and joy in every bite."

Limited Edition Little Bites Cinnamon Buns Muffins are the latest addition to the brand's line of easy, pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. At 180 calories per pouch, Little Bites Cinnamon Buns Muffins are a suitable ideal snacking solution for busy families.

Little Bites Cinnamon Buns Muffins are available now at most retailers nationwide through March.

