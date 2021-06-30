Company: Key Technology

Website: www.key.net

Equipment Snapshot: Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, introduces its Marathon vibratory conveyors with monobeam construction. Featuring a narrow frame that’s less than half the surface area of traditional Marathon frames, monobeam shakers offer better access to the conveyor bed and fewer parts to clean. Available in lengths from 9 to 15 meters, this is Key’s longest monobeam conveyor. Marathon delivers world-class performance and reliability while the monobeam construction minimizes footprint and enhances equipment sanitation to improve food safety.

“When we launched our Iso-Flo shakers with monobeam in 2016, they were a huge hit. Customers immediately began asking for monobeam on our lengthy Marathon conveyors, so we started designing, building, and testing. Now, we’re getting great feedback from customers on this new model as well,” said Jim Ruff, vice president of process systems and integrated solutions at Key Technology. “Here at Key, we’re working non-stop on new innovations. We just introduced our Zephyr horizontal-motion conveyor, which produces minimal product bounce at high capacities. Bringing Marathon with monobeam to the market further expands our set of solutions.

Ideal for processors that need a high degree of equipment hygiene and/or a small footprint, Marathon with monobeam is suitable for a wide range of bulk food applications, from raw receiving to packaging, including product collection, transfer and distribution. Unlike a traditional shaker, which has a frame and spring arms on both sides of the conveyor bed, monobeam conveyors position the frame and spring arms underneath the bed to maximize sanitation while improving operator access and safety. Monobeam inspection shakers enable laborers to get closer to the bed for improved product visibility and ergonomics.

All Marathon conveyors, including the monobeam models, use natural-frequency vibratory motion to distribute bulk foods long distances on a single unit. Marathon can replace several shakers in a row, relying on only two independent, frame-mounted drives to improve efficiency and reliability. Additionally, fewer supports to the floor eases cleaning and sanitation. Two foot-mount, self-synchronizing motors transfer the force of the frame to the bed without mechanical joints to further improve efficiency, reduce maintenance and minimize downtime.

Key tailors each Marathon using predictive modeling and Finite Element Analysis to define the product characteristics and deliver superior performance. Available in lengths from 9 to 15 meters (30 to 50 feet) and widths from 50 to 100 cm (20 to 40 inches), Marathon with monobeam can achieve conveying speeds greater than 15 meters (50 feet) a minute, depending on the application. The conveyor bed can be tilted to draw product to one side, and flow direction can be controlled with optional side outlet diverters. Marathon with monobeam can be built with end-mounted drop-out gates, diverters, end-mounted screens and covers when needed.

In addition to the sanitation enhancements from its monobeam construction, Marathon offers a variety of sanitary advantages. Its stainless-steel conveyor bed features a standard rotary polish within the product contact zone, which resists bacterial attachment and biofilm formation. Oil-free drives, elastomeric isolators, scalloped flat bars (if requested), internal ground arms and minimal laminations maximize equipment hygiene and help meet rising sanitary standards and regulatory requirements. The monobeam frame is sloped to prevent product and moisture build-up that can harbor bacteria. Marathon is available in four different finishing standards, and its rotary vibratory drives are available in either stainless steel or food-grade epoxy finishes.

Marathon with monobeam is suitable for fruits, vegetables, potato strips, potato chips, nuts, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy products, confections, snacks, cereals, grains, seeds, and more. Like all Key equipment, these versatile conveyors are backed by Key’s five-year warranty, which ensures equipment reliability and limits the processor’s total cost of ownership.