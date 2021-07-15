Company: Hanan Products Company Inc.

Website: https://hananproducts.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Few sectors within the food industry are growing faster than vegan, which has seen a 500 percent increase in worldwide growth since 2014. U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods have increased by 11 percent from 2018 to 2019 alone, hitting a plant-based market value of $4.5 billion. Hanan Products, a 75-year-old whipped dessert topping manufacturer, is helping to drive that growth by making products that now meet Vegan Action Certification standards. Since 1995, Vegan Action (vegan.org) has been the “gold standard” vegan mark. A number of Hanan’s products are now Certified Vegan as free from all animal ingredients and testing.

The certifying organization evaluates raw ingredients, processes, testing, and other vegan-critical factors. With this certification, customers can be sure that Hanan’s Whip Deelite concentrate, Whip Deelite Select concentrate, Whip Deelite Premium concentrate, Whip Deelite Vanilla ready-to-whip, Whip Deelite Chocolate ready-to-whip, Sunrise Supreme frozen dessert mix – Vanilla, Sunrise Supreme frozen dessert mix – Chocolate, Key Lime Continental Bavarian Crème, Lemon Continental Bavarian Crème, Vanilla Continental Bavarian Crème, and Chocolate Continental Bavarian Crème do not contain and/or are not processed with animal products or animal byproducts. They also do not contain any known animal-derived GMOs or genes used to manufacture the ingredients or the finished products.

“Food distributors, supermarkets, and bakery customers are telling us they want Vegan Certified products, and we’re committed to delivering them with our Whip Deelite, Sunrise Supreme, and Continental Bavarian Crème lines. Nothing gives customers more confidence than seeing the Vegan Action Certification mark, which we will soon proudly show on our labels,” said Ryan Hanan, chief operating officer at Hanan Products. “We want to get the word out that we are offering quality Certified Vegan products that offer superior performance at competitive prices.”

