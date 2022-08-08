Company: Hanan Products Company Inc.

Website: https://hananproducts.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Hanan Products, a 76-year-old whipped toppings manufacturer, is keeping with the demand for pumpkin spice flavors by offering a new fall-inspired flavor of it’s Tasty Whipped, pre-whipped icing. Hanan Products announced Thursday, August 4 that it is now taking pre-orders for the product.

Tasty Whipped Pumpkin Spice adds to the Hanan's line of ready-to-use icings. Hanan Products’ pre-whipped icing sales have increased 400% over the last year.

“Our Research and Development Department has been working hard since last year to develop Tasty Whipped Pumpkin Spice. We thought of the idea of creating seasonal flavors during a team meeting, and pumpkin spice for fall was a unanimous decision. It was great to see the collaboration with our team. It seems almost everyone had a hand in the product development—from the start of the idea to flavoring to coloring," said Ryan Hanan, chief operating officer.

Tasty Whipped Pumpkin Spice will be sold wholesale at $23.50 for a seven-pound pail. Only a limited number of pails will be produced and Hanan Products will stop accepting orders on August 29. The product will then be available for pick-up/delivery during the week of September 5. “We want to give our distributors enough time to purchase and stock the product before the fall season,” said Paul Hanan, chief financial officer.