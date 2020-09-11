Company: Hanan Products Company Inc.

Website: https://hananproducts.com

Ingredient Snapshot: For nearly 75 years, Hanan Products Company Inc. has offered innovative whipped dessert toppings, icings, and fillings to bakeries across the U.S. and abroad. Now, the company is offering two new products to meet customer demand incorporating breakthrough, natural ingredients as well as incredible taste and performance.

Tasty Whip PURE

A new, clean label, all-natural dairy whipped topping, Tasty Whip Pure offers the following standout features and benefits:

No preservatives

No artificial flavors or colors

No high fructose corn syrup

No artificial stabilizers or chemicals

Superior stability

Cost-effective

Available in Vanilla or Chocolate

Superior volume & performance

Aquafaba - natural emulsifying agent

Tasty Whip PURE delivers vastly superior volume and stability when compared to heavy cream and non-natural toppings.

Tasty Whip VEGAN

An innovative whipped topping, Tasty Whip Pure is non-dairy and all natural. This revolutionary, new product offers:

Non-dairy

No chemicals

No preservatives

No artificial flavors or colors

No high fructose corn syrup

No artificial stabilizers

Superior stability

Available in Vanilla or Chocolate

Unmatched performance & volume

Aquafaba & Pea Protein natural emulsifiers

Compared with other all-natural non-dairy whipped toppings, Tasty Whip VEGAN delivers superior volume and taste.

“It’s not just ‘fluff’ to say that Tasty Whip VEGAN and Tasty Whip PURE are revolutionary new products. Our Vegan product offers unmatched performance, stability, and taste. And, our new Pure formulation is a clean label, cost-effective solution for bakeries around the world. These are both made with the finest, all-natural ingredients and are the ‘icing on the cake’ in our ever-expanding product line.”

Tasty Whip PURE and Tasty Whip VEGAN are available in four one-gallon cases, with pricing from $48-$52 per case.