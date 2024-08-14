Ahead of back-to-school season, Pure Protein, a protein bar brand in the 1440 Foods’ lifestyle nutrition portfolio, today announced the addition of Sundae Cone and Brookie flavors to its portfolio of high protein bars.

The gluten-free high protein bars are low in sugar and deliver 19 grams of protein to support lean muscle and strength for 190 calories or less per serving.

“Over the past few years, the Pure Protein team has really stepped up our flavor game, as seen by the massive success of our Galactic Brownie protein bar that we launched last year,” says Luc LaGasse, brand manager at 1440 Foods. “We’re so excited to debut two new flavors in the market, Sundae Cone and Brookie, that taste unlike any protein bar you’ve ever had, and are delicious, better-for-you alternatives to those tempting sweet treats."

To further fuel back-to-school, Pure Protein is making more of its nutritious protein-filled products more accessible than ever before, starting with the roll out of savory snacks, including Sour Cream & Onion, Hickory Barbecue, and Sweet Chili-flavored Popped Crisps at Walmart for the first time. The crisps are non-GMO and gluten-free.

Acknowledging the demand for plant-based snacks that deliver nutrition and satiety for families, Pure Protein will also debut both flavors of its plant-based Nut Bars, including Caramel Almond Sea Salt and Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, in-stores at Walmart. Formerly only available for purchase online at Amazon, Pure Protein is dedicated to expanding its vast retailer network to ensure a greater variety of its snacks are available at convenient locations for its customers.

Sundae Cone and Brookie Protein Bars, Nut Bars, and Popped Crisps are now available for purchase at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com and PureProtein.com.

