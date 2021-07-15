Company: Butter Buds

Website: www.bbuds.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Butter Buds Inc. recently developed an oil-based solution that allows manufacturers to replace block butter in many formulations, such as bakery products. This latest dairy-free oil-based ingredient solution, Butter Buds ND Butter Base 100, made with coconut oil, allows bakers to deliver the same great taste and texture as block butter. It also offers manufacturing advantages such as ease of handling, shelf-stable storage, pricing stability, and a longer shelf life. Now everyone can enjoy their dairy-free cake and eat it, too.

Dairy alternatives are in high demand and the market is continuously gaining momentum, due to increases in health consciousness, growing lactose intolerance, and consumer preferences for dairy-free foods. According to Grand View Research, the global dairy alternatives market was valued at USD $20.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate (CAGR) of 12.5 percent from 2021 to 2028. The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the popularity of plant-based eating. According to Mintel’s 35-market consumer research study (July 2020), 20 percent of consumers are planning to eat fewer animal products (such as dairy and meat) post-COVID 19. Consumers are also increasingly opting for dairy alternatives due to health reasons. According to Mintel’s Better-For-You-Eating Report (November 2020), 93 percent of adults are reported to try to eat healthier options.

“At Butter Buds, we are always aiming to develop the best non-dairy ingredient solutions for our customers, so we are very excited to share our new solution for a block butter replacement,” said Michael Ivey, national sales director. “Our Non-Dairy Specialty Products help food scientists formulate tasty foods that address many of today’s nutritional and dietary needs. Our team of experts, along with a legacy of industry experience, and our focus on efficiency allow Butter Buds to provide an effective dairy alternative solution—and deliver it within a shorter development timeline to help our customers expedite products to market. Butter Buds ND Butter Base 100, our new block butter replacement solution, specifically offers exceptional manufacturing and processing advantages while addressing the need to deliver great-tasting dairy-free options consumers will love.”

“To address the proliferation of plant-based oil spreads, Butter Buds has developed several oil-based options, including kosher pareve solutions, that can help formulators reach their flavor targets without the use of a dairy allergen,” said Ivey. “These products have been found to perform at similar quality levels as the dairy counterpart and at times even lower levels making it a win-win for manufacturers and consumers alike.”

Request a sample of Butter Buds dairy-free solution today or find out more about Butter Buds capabilities here.