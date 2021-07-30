CREMER OLEO, part of the Hamburg-based CREMER group of companies operating worldwide, is expanding its global trade and production activities. A Global Management Board will now be managing all business areas across the group that deal with vegetable oils and fats. CREMER OLEO offers sustainable raw materials for cosmetics, food and feeds, pharmaceuticals, fuels, and technical applications.

The Global Management Board is made up of three international CREMER managers. Christian Falck has been running the successful CREMER OLEO head office in Hamburg for many years now and is an expert in trading with renewable raw materials and supply chain services. Ian Van Handel is the CEO of Peter Cremer North America. He has many years of experience in managing and developing companies, for example in the automotive, medical, and consumer goods industries. The Global Management Board is completed by Andy Aylwin, chief production officer of CREMER OLEO, a proven expert in manufacturing, supply chain and business development.

Christian Falck says: “We work closely with partners on all continents and supervise major international customers throughout their supply chain. Purchasing, transport, storage, contract manufacturing, on-demand delivery: we are currently investing in all our products along the multinational supply chains. This way, we are very sustainably extending our range of products for our customers and partners, becoming more and more of a global service provider.

Ian Van Handel says: “In addition to investing in our existing fixed assets, we also want to network our global trade and production activities even more closely across the world. Many services are already deeply interconnected, but we still see great potential here throughout the rest of the company.” On top of developing the trade portfolio, supply chain services, and production offerings, the new board is driving the implementation of digital solutions across all areas of the company.