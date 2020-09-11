RLS Logistics, a third-generation provider of cold chain solutions, through its affiliate RLS Partners, recently welcomed Gress Refrigerated Services & Logistics, Scranton, PA, as the newest RLS Partnering Regional Operator (PRO) and member of the RLS network of cold chain solutions providers.

Gress, a third-generation, family-owned company brings over 40 years of cold chain experience. A leading cold storage provider in the Northeast Pennsylvania region, Gress offers multiple facility locations in the area, multiple temperature zones, asset-based transportation services, LTL consolidation, and other value-added services. With the addition of Gress, RLS adds 365,000 square feet of temperature-controlled warehousing with capacity for 38,600 pallet positions.

Gress brings connections and expertise, serving the cold chain needs of food manufacturers, importers, and distributors, to the RLS network of family-owned cold storage providers. Their participation adds to an already strong network of cold chain 3PLs to customers wishing to distribute frozen or refrigerated products in the region.

“We are very excited to become part of RLS , a national leader in cold chain warehousing and transportation solutions. As a family-owned business, partnering with RLS is a natural fit because we share the same values and commitments,” said Glenn Gress, president of Gress Refrigerated Services.

The addition of Gress is part of RLS’ focus on building a top tier network of family-owned cold storage providers who are regional leaders. RLS PROs like Gress feature qualities family-run businesses are known for: responsive customer service, strong customer relationships, commitment, and entrepreneurialism. For expansion-minded food manufacturers used to working with family-run warehouses, this new network provides a welcome alternative to national conglomerates.

“Gress’ success demonstrates its commitment to maintaining long-standing relationships with its customers. This makes them an ideal complement to our network of top regional family-run cold storage providers. We welcome them to our family and are excited about our future together,” said Tony Leo, CEO of RLS Warehousing Group.