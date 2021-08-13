Company: General Mills Convenience & Foodservice
Website: www.generalmillscf.com
Introduced: August 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.99
Product Snapshot: General Mills Convenience has announced that Dunkaroos, the beloved cookie and icing combo from the ‘90s, is now available in chocolate. The new flavor has been a top request by consumers since the successful comeback of Dunkaroos with vanilla frosting in 2020.
Both varieties of the dunk-able cookies come with frosting and are individually packaged in a convenient single-serve tray that is perfect to eat on-the-go.