Equipment Snapshot: Orion Packaging Systems, a division of ProMach, is demonstrating its latest innovations in stretch-wrapping technology during a week of virtual presentations at PACK EXPO Connects, Nov. 9-13. Orion’s virtual showroom can be visited at: https://pe.show/398

The first presentation focuses on the value a high-speed/high-performance pallet wrapper can bring to your warehouse or loading dock. Making this happen is Orion’s new Dual Carriage MA-DX2 stretch-wrapping system that uses dual 30” Insta-Thread film carriages and 28 RPM counter-balanced rotary arms to wrap up to 100 pallets an hour. This demonstration will show just how easy it is to gain newfound efficiencies through high-speed wrapping.

The virtual demonstration titled, “Ultimate High-Speed Pallet Wrapping – the New MA-DX2,” is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CDT, Monday, Nov. 9; 12:45 p.m. CDT, Wednesday, Nov. 11; and 12:15 p.m. CDT, Thursday, Nov. 12.

The second presentation showcases the differences between entry-level semi-automatic stretch wrappers versus hand wrapping. While many organizations still hand-wrap loads and pallets, efficiencies through time, film savings, safety, load stability and others factors can be achieved by installing an entry-level semi-automatic stretch wrapping machine.

The virtual demonstration titled, “Learn the Benefits of Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrapping vs. Hand Wrapping,” is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. CDT, Tuesday, Nov. 10; 11:45 a.m. CDT, Wednesday, Nov. 11; and 10:45 a.m. CDT, Friday, Nov. 13.

The final presentation is a case study on how the Orion MA-DX LoPro Drag Chain Conveyor System helped a beverage distribution center greatly improve their speed and efficiency in wrapping and moving tall pallets of product. The LoPro Drag Chain Conveyor System virtually eliminates pallet loads tipping over and damaging cases. Because the LoPro can accept three pallets at one time, it can be operated by just one person, which saves on labor costs. The case study shows how the beverage distribution center realized a complete return on investment in only 18 months.

The virtual demonstration titled, “Case Study: Beverage Industry Solution that Minimizes Downtime from Breakage and Improves Transfer of Unstable Mixed Loads,” is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, Nov. 10; and 12:45 p.m. CDT, Thursday, Nov. 12.

