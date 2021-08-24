Company: Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery
Website: www.carbonaut.co
Introduced: January–July 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $5.99-$7.99
Product Snapshot: From mid-2020 through mid-2021, Carbonaut, a Silver Hills Bakery brand, has released new bread varieties, including hamburger and hot dog buns.
The varieties include:
- Seeded (MSRP: $6.99) – Crunchy yet moist, this artisanal bread is a beautiful blend of texture and taste. 6 grams of protein. 2 grams net carbs. 100 percent bakery quality. Released in January 2021.
- White (MSRP: $5.99) – High in protein and beneficial fiber, this low-carb white bread tastes like it came out of the corner bakery’s oven 30 minutes ago. Released in January 2021.
- Gluten-Free Loaves (MSRP: $7.99) – Offered in Seeded, White and Cinnamon Raisin, Carbonaut’s Certified Gluten Free Loaves deliver an impressive nutritional profile of 40-50 calories, 13-14g of fiber and just 1g net carb, bringing bakery-fresh, low-carb options to celiac consumers. Released in May 2021.
- Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns (MSRP: $6.79) – The Hot Dog and Hamburger Buns offer between 2-3 grams of net carbs, 9-12 grams of fiber and 8-11 grams of protein, bringing burgers and hot dogs back into your orbit. Released in July 2021.