Company: Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery

Website: https://silverhillsbakery.ca/

Introduced: January, July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$5.79

Product Snapshot: In 2021, Silver Hlils Sprouted Bakery has released new organic loaves, as well as new hamburger and hot dog buns.

Organic Sprouted Loaves (MSRP: $5.79 USD) – As the demand for plant-based products with functional benefits continues to increase, Silver Hills Bakery has announced the addition of four new certified organic sprouted breads to its product lineup: Full Seed Ahead, Oat So Lovely, Farmer Fife, and Wheat & Greet. Silver Hills Bakery’s new loaves provide nearly 50 percent or more of the daily recommended serving of whole grains, 6-8 grams of fiber, and 6-12 grams of protein per two-slice serving, plus key nutrients like iron, selenium, zinc, and B vitamins—all working together to provide the body with essential nutrients, steady energy, and improved digestion. All Silver Hills products are also non-GMO, plant-based, peanut- and nut-free, and third-party verified glyphosate-free. Released in January 2021.

Organic Big 16 (MSRP: $5.79 USD) – Fuel your full day with the goodness of sprouted whole grains. Each slice of Certified Organic Sprouted Power The Big 16 starts with organic sprouted whole wheat, then the company bakes in a blend of satisfying textures with seeds like flax, sunflower, and sesame, and sprouted whole grains like Khorasan wheat, rye, barley, and buckwheat—all topped with oat flakes. Toasted for breakfast or sandwiched to-go, organic The Big 16 serves up the better-for-you nutrition and steady energy you need to go the extra mile. Released in July 2021.

Organic Sprouted Hamburger Buns (MSRP: $4.99 USD) – Made with organic sprouted whole wheat and organic wheat flour, Silver Hills' proprietary sprouting process gives healthy whole grains superpowers. Available in Sesame Seed and Whole Grain. Released in July 2021.

Organic Sprouted Whole Grain Hot Dog Buns (MSRP: $4.99 USD) – Bring whole grain goodness to the grill with soft, flavorful hot dog buns crafted from organic sprouted whole wheat. The buns are high in fiber and have 14g whole grains per bun. Released in July 2021.



