The Bakers Manufacturing Academy, owned by the American Bakers Association (ABA), has launched a new specialized course: Hamburger/Hotdog Buns.

A staple of American food, hamburger and hotdog bun product category saw more than $2.6 billion in sales in 2020, growing almost 4 percent from the previous year. Training employees on the unique product characteristics, ingredients, and processing variations used in the production of hamburger/hotdog buns will be critical to maintain quality.

This one-module course covers the distinct process variations for hamburger/hotdog bun production and includes acceptable benchmark ranges variations regarding formulations, product characteristics, and processing conditions needed. The course takes students through each stage of production in the following chapters: mixing, dividing, rounding, proofing, moulding, topping, baking, cooling, and packaging.

The Hamburger/Hotdog Bun Lesson takes approximately two hours to complete followed by a final test and certificate of completion. The course is available to ABA Members for $50/student, and to non-Members for $100/student.

