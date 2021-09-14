Stacy’s Pita Chips is continuing its legacy of lifting up female founders by partnering with Oscar winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon and the media company she founded, Hello Sunshine, for the 2021 Stacy’s Rise Project. As part of this initiative, Stacy’s is also amplifying founders by launching FoundedByHer.org, an online business directory featuring female founders across the United States.

The Stacy’s Rise Project is dedicated to amplifying female founders nationwide and helping women grow their businesses through funding, mentoring and community. This year’s program features:

Partnership with Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine: This year, Stacy’s is partnering with Oscar winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon and the media company she founded, Hello Sunshine, to spotlight the ten winners of the 2021 Rise Project and extend visibility to founders in 2022. As a female-founder herself, Reese Witherspoon understands the mission of the Stacy’s Rise Project firsthand.

Stacy’s Rise Project Class of 2021: As part of the brand’s dedication to helping women grow their businesses, Stacy’s is awarding 10 female founders a $10,000 grant, mentoring from Frito-Lay and PepsiCo leadership and the opportunity to participate in a speaker series featuring Frito-Lay leadership and notable founders. Fans can follow along the journey of the Stacy’s Rise Project class of 2021 by following #StacysRiseProject and #TimeToRise across social media channels. Learn more about the inspiring winners below.

FoundedByHer business directory: Stacy’s is making it easier than ever to discover female-founded businesses nationwide thanks to the NEW FoundedByHer business directory. Consumers can use this resource to locate female-founded businesses by zip code or category, and founders can register their own business for an opportunity to be found. The FoundedByHer directory is available now here.

Introducing the Stacy's Rise Project Class of 2021:

Sara Fludd, St. Petersburg, Fla., who founded Pop Goes the Waffle, an innovative waffle company dedicated to authentic liege waffle via retail, wholesale and eCommerce.

Samotria Holmes, Simpsonville, S.C., who founded Holmes Sweet Home, a specialty food producer that is hyper focused on ingredient quality and supporting our local economy.

Marsha Stephanson, Pflugerville, Texas, who founded Cater to Mom, a monthly postpartum self-care subscription for new and seasoned moms.

Sue Kakuk, Minneapolis, Minn., who founded Kakookies, delicious grab-n-go cookies made with real food ingredients and plant-based protein providing the nutrition of energy bar with the deliciousness and comfort of a cookie making them an ideal snack for travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, and busy families.

Jocelyn Ramirez, Los Angeles, Calif., who founded Todo Verde, a plant-based Mexican food business based out of East Los Angeles that is creating culturally relevant dishes.

Adrienne Walker, Capitol Heights, Md., who founded BlueHenry LLC, a manufacturer of quality all-natural beverage garnishes. They produce dehydrated fruit, simple syrups and rimming salts and sugars that are predominantly used to amplify craft cocktails.

Amber Balakian, Reedley, Calif., who founded Balakian Farms, a manufacturer of fruit and vegetable CPG products. They currently produce Organic Blended Heirloom Tomatoes.

Alberta Liao, Millbrae, Calif., who founded Jinka, the first vegan tuna spread product in the refrigerated section with a goal to provide a clean, healthy, sustainable, and delicious tuna alternative to people who are looking to incorporate more plant-based foods in their life.

Julie Butcher, Estero, Fla., who founded The Vegan Knife, a company that offers a line of allergy friendly and vegan cupcake/cakes and donut mixes. Specifically, all of their baking mixes are gluten free, wheat free, dairy free, egg free, soy free, nut free, and vegan.

Sajani Amarasiri, San Francisco, Calif., who founded Kola Goodies Inc., which makes botanical-rich, yummy, easy, superfood latte blends to boost your energy, mood, immunity, and well-being. Made with ingredients sourced directly from South Asian farmer collectives.











