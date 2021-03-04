Company: Stacy’s Pita Chips

Website: www.stacyssnacks.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Women’s History Month is upon us—a time to celebrate the contributions of courageous women who have helped shape our history. Yet, despite all the advancements women have made, the recent economic trends feel especially disheartening.

Nearly 3 million U.S. women have dropped out of the labor force in the past year with the onset and proliferation of COVID-19.

Yelp’s data has indicated that 60 percent of businesses that first temporarily shut down have now permanently closed.

In a 2020 survey, Stacy’s Pita Chips identified one of the biggest challenges for female founders: being found. They discovered that 67 percent of consumers wish it were easier to find products and services from female-founded businesses.

As a brand founded by a female entrepreneur, Stacy's Pita Chips believes in celebrating strong, hard-working women with entrepreneurial passions. That’s why they are releasing Stacy’s Female Founder Finder bags featuring a QR code that, once scanned with a mobile phone, will direct consumers to nearby female-founded businesses—making it easier than ever to support female entrepreneurs.

Stacy’s is also excited to be bringing back it’s Stacy’s Rise Project in May, an annual program launched in 2019 that offers female founders various resources to succeed, including business grants, executive mentorship, and professional advertising services.