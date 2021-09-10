Company: Bougie Bakes

Website: www.bougiebakes.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $35-$120

Product Snapshot: Bougie Bakes, a Los Angeles-based DTC maker-distributor of healthy baked good alternatives, has announced the launch of its seasonal pumpkin bakes. The seasonal collection, which will be available through the end of November, joins Bougie Bakes’ impressive and robust line of allergen-friendly, giftable confections that people crave.

“You can’t be in the baked goods industry and not have a pumpkin line,” shared Ryan and Meghan Quinn, the husband-and-wife duo who serve as co-founders of Bougie Bakes. “We are so excited to have created a better-for-you, delicious option that will make anybody want to put on a flannel, light a candle and embrace everything fall has to offer.”

The seasonal assortments include:

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies ($35): Each of the pumpkin chocolate chip cookies are soft, chewy and as fresh as the crisp fall air. The cookies pack a pumpkin punch with just the right amount of chocolate chips in every bite. Gluten-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free.

Pumpkin Pecan Blondie Bites ($35): These are everything anybody could want to eat this fall in a 1.5 inch square—soft and pumpkin-y, with just the right amount of pecan crunch. Gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free.

Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies ($35): Reimagined your favorite PSL as a vegan cookie. Made with real espresso powder—there’s pumpkin, there’s spice, and everything nice in these cookies. Gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free, and vegan.

Vegan Pumpkin Pecan Mini Muffins ($35): These muffins are packed with all the fall flavor without the unnecessary sugars and additives. Gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free, and vegan.

The pumpkin bakes are also available in cost-effective bundles including:

Pumpkin Szn Bundle ($65): 16 Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies and 16 Pumpkin Pecan Blondie Bites

Vegan Pumpkin Szn Bundle ($65): 16 Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies and 16 Vegan Pumpkin Pecan Mini Muffins

Pumpkin Spice Everything Bundle ($120): This bundle includes everything pumpkin that the company bakes: 16 Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies, 16 Pumpkin Pecan Blondie Bites, 16 Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies, and 16 Vegan Pumpkin Pecan Mini Muffins

As with all of Bougie Bakes products, the seasonal pumpkin bakes are placed in 100 percent recyclable trays and are wrapped in cellulose derived from wood pulp. Bougie Bakes also uses water activated tape made with recycled paper, ensuring the entire package is 100 percent sustainable.

Bougie Bakes Seasonal Pumpkin Bakes are currently available exclusively on bougiebakes.com. For more information, please visit bougiebakes.com or follow on Instagram at @bougiebakes.



