Company: Good & Tasty Bakes

Website: https://goodandtastybakes.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $29.99 (six-pack)

Product Snapshot: In January, Good & Tasty Bakes released Mini Cheesecakes, which are pre-portioned, have no sugar added, and made with all-natural ingredients. The cheesecakes are grain-free, gluten-free, and keto-friendly, containing only 4-6 grams of net carbs.

The brand's newest flavor, Pumpkin Cheesecake, was recently launched for fall.