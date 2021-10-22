Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.cheryls.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $14.99-$49.99

Product Snapshot: Cheryl's Cookies, has introduced an innovative new assortment of product offerings for fall, holiday, and beyond. Made with the finest ingredients and upmost care, these products add to the brand's more than 200 offerings of distinctive baked goods for gifting, entertaining, and self-consumption. The flavorful experience extends well beyond the bite with the launch of a fresh slate of special events, helpful resources, and immersive cookie activities for customers. Cheryl's Cookies is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

"Our Cheryl's Cookies customers continually inspire us to innovate within our product assortment and we are delighted to introduce these delicious new options for their gifting and sharing needs," says George Schmidt, vice president and general manager, Cheryl's Cookies. "The love of our famous cookies has created a connected community of loyal customers and we look forward to deepening our relationships with them through exciting immersive, educational, and fun-filled activities, as well as engaging content that takes them behind the brand."

Below are the some of the key new product categories, cookie flavors, and brand experiences that Cheryl's Cookies is bringing to customers:





Product innovations

A broad range of specialty baked goods, ranging from $19.99 - $49.99, have arrived and are available now to ship nationwide:

Bake at Home Cookie Dough, Plus Buttercream Frosting: For the first time ever, Cheryl's Cookies is making its famous cookie dough available for nationwide shipping and baking at home. Customers can choose from a variety of flavors, including Chocolate Chip Dough, Cut-Out Dough, Sugar Dough, and Chocolate Chip Dough and Cut-Out Dough. They can also choose to top off their creations with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting or Yellow Buttercream Frosting.

Cookie Dessert Boards: Creating a spectacular platter filled with sweet treats to share is easy with the Birthday Dessert Charcuterie Board, Hot Cocoa Charcuterie Board, and Holiday Dessert Charcuterie Board.

Do-it-Yourself Cookie Decorating Kits: This Sprinkle Decorating Kit and S'mores Kit includes everything needed to craft fun and delicious creations with family and friends.

Gluten-free Cookies: Customers can enjoy the same great taste in gluten-free options such as Chocolate Chip, Buttercream Frosted Sugar, Snickerdoodle, Oatmeal Raisin, and Chocolate Brownie.





Decadent new flavors

Customers can enjoy the warmth of the fall and holiday seasons with a variety of fresh tastes made with the best natural ingredients, including:

Chocolate Obsession Cookie

Kitchen Sink Caramel Pretzel Chocolate Cookie

Rocky Road Pecan Cookie

Frosted Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookie

Cookie fanatics can take advantage of the company's Celebrations Passport loyalty program, which provides members with free, standard shipping and no service charge on purchases for one full year across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.