As part of its ongoing commitment to exceed customer expectations, global food processing and packaging equipment provider tna solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of two new regional sales managers in North America. With extensive experience serving food manufacturers across the United States, Steve Johnson and Timothy Upshur will bring even greater value to customers searching for fast, flexible, end-to-end food processing and packaging solutions.

Neil Burck, divisional sales manager at tna North America, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Steve and Timothy to the tna global family! Both recruits bring with them a wealth of experience working with some of America’s biggest food brands—knowledge that will be invaluable as they support our diverse team of industry experts go on to bigger and better successes. We’re eager to tap into their insights and expertise to bolster our industry-leading customer service, and bring the benefits of tna’s latest innovations to food manufacturers all over North America.”

Introducing Steve Johnson

Steve comes to tna with extensive experience in food manufacturing, team leadership, marketing and sales, complemented by a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering. From Grand Junction, Colorado, he will oversee sales throughout the mid-west United States, including Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana.

He comments: “Throughout my career I’ve refused to stand still—constantly looking for ways to improve and add new skills to my repertoire. It’s this sense of forward motion that initially attracted me to the position at tna—I think my upbeat attitude and drive to take initiative will align well with the organization’s progressive philosophy. I’m really looking forward to applying my passion for continuous improvement, efficiency, and technology to my new role and helping customers achieve their goals and grow their businesses.”

Welcoming Timothy Upshur

Timothy joins tna from a position with the JBT Corporation, where he worked closely with leading brands of raw and processed foods, including Tyson Foods, Pilgrims, Hornell and Perdue. In addition to his professional experience, he holds a degree in Organizational Leadership from Purdue University, along with an MBA from Georgia State University – Robinson School of Business. Timothy will bring this valuable experience to his new role at tna, where he will be responsible for sales in the Southeast region, encompassing Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida.

Timothy adds: “I hope to use my experience and food industry expertise to develop the region into tna North America’s top producing region—that’s my ultimate aim! In the short-term, I’m looking forward to immersing myself in tna’s team culture and focusing all my energy on establishing relationships with our customers and prospects across the Southeast. My top priority is to understand their needs and how tna’s solutions and services might support them in meeting their goals.”

