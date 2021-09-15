On August 24, 2021, the Flavor of the Year winners were announced at SNAXPO21 in Charlotte, NC. The Flavor of the Year competition, hosted in the SNAXPO Flavor Pavilion co-sponsored by Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, is currently in it's fourth year. For 2021, both a sweet competition and a savory competition were held. Also new this year were COVID-19 safe protocols including egg cartons for each taste-test and QR codes for voting.

The Savory Flavor of the Year winner was Spicy Pho, by Gamay Food Ingredients. Runners-up included Creamy Avocado, by Commercial Creamery, in second place, and Organic Chimichurri, by Carolina Ingredients, in third.

The Sweet Flavor of the Year winner was Mocha Latte, by Elite Spice. Runners-up included Sweet Dukkah, by Commercial Creamery, and Chocolate Strawberry Acai, by Gamay Food Ingredients, in third.