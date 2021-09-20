Company: LesserEvil

Website: lesserevil.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.99

Product Snapshot: LesserEvil, the better-for-you snack brand on a mission to make healthy, organic, less-processed, and sustainable snacks more accessible for everyone, has unveiled two new plant-based product innovations: Sun Poppers, made from upcycled watermelon and pumpkin seeds, and PeaNOTS, made from organic pea protein. With the launch of PeaNOTS specifically, LesserEvil is entering a new category as a nut competitor. The new products will be making their debut at the Natural Products Expo East in Philadelphia, PA from September 22–25, 2021 at Booth #4283.

As of September 2021, LesserEvil’s PeaNOTS are now available in two classic flavors—Himalayan Pink Salt and Vegan Ranch—exclusively on Thrive Market for $4.99 with additional retail locations coming early next year. LesserEvil’s Sun Poppers are also available for purchase at ThriveMarket, Whole Foods and lesserevil.com for $3.99, and are available in Himalayan Pink Salt and Sour Cream + Onion. Both PeaNOTS and Sun Poppers are USDA certified organic, vegan, certified paleo, Non-GMO Project verified, certified grain-free, certified gluten-free, and kosher.

Full details on the new products are included below:

Sun Poppers: Made with upcycled watermelon and pumpkin seeds, these poppable bites provide 3g of sun-powered, plant-based protein per serving. Puffed to crispy perfection and tumbled in avocado oil, consumers will bask in the taste of this sunny, savory snack.

PeaNOTS: Made with organic peas, these nuggets provide 9-10g of easily digestible, clean protein per serving. A water-efficient crop, peas use seven times less water per gram of protein than regular nuts, supporting LesserEvil’s mission to make snacking more sustainable.

“Consumers are continuing to look to brands for healthy and sustainable snack options, so we decided to think outside the box and source earth-friendly ingredients—like upcycled watermelon and pumpkin seeds, and water-efficient peas—to create a crunchy, savory snack that’s good for consumers and the planet,” said LesserEvil President and CEO, Charles Coristine. “We have always valued using clean ingredients and now we are taking our sustainability to the next level—protein-packed and sun-powered.”



