LesserEvil, the better-for-you snack brand, has unveiled two new family-friendly product innovations: Space Balls, available in Interstellar Cheddar and Cinnamon Sugar Stardust, and Cosmic Rings, available in Cosmic Cheddar and Berry Blast. Space Balls are now available for purchase exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide for $5.99 per 7-oz. bag, with additional retailers to follow in the coming months. Cosmic Rings will make their debut in Walmart locations for $3.99 per 3-oz. bag later this quarter.

Transforming snack time into an interstellar experience, the Space Balls and Comic Rings are made with sustainable ingredients without sacrificing on taste. LesserEvil’s Space Balls are certified vegan, while both the Space Balls and Cosmic Rings are certified organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, and kosher.

Space Balls: Space Balls are packed with flavor and feature light, air-puffed whole grain organic corn balls swirled with avocado oil and Himalayan salt, and are available in Interstellar Cheddar and Cinnamon Sugar Stardust flavors

Cosmic Rings: Cosmic Rings are formed when warm air and pressure collide with whole grain organic corn. Tossed in avocado oil and simple organic seasoning, Cosmic Rings, in a toddler-friendly shape, will be available in Comic Cheddar and Berry Blast.

“At LesserEvil, we’ve always innovated with the Earth in mind. We’ve built sustainability into every step of the process, and are proud to make healthy, organic, less processed snacks more accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Charles Coristine, president and CEO of LesserEvil. “With the launch of Space Balls and Cosmic Rings, we’re continuing to deepen our roots in the snack aisle while also expanding further into kids' snacks, still a newer frontier for us. We're having fun with it and bringing a new dimension to the LesserEvil brand.”

In sourcing organic and functional ingredients, providing minimal processing, using better oils, and practicing sustainability, LesserEvil makes products that are better for both people and the environment. Helping minimize waste, LesserEvil partners with NEO Plastics to package all of its snacks.

