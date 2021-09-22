Company: Unbun Foods

Website: https://unbunfoods.com/

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $11.99

Product Snapshot: In January 2021, Unbun Foods released new Plain and Everything Bagels and Sliced Bread. All are grain-free, Paleo friendly, and low-carb.

Unbun Bagels ($11.99): Grain-free and Keto certified, these bagels boast a rich, savory flavor, a bouncy, light texture, and a shape that’s made for toasting, sandwiching, topping, and more.

Unbun Sliced Bread ($11.99): Unbun Bread is the best thing since… sliced bread. Grain-free and Keto certified, these loaves boast a full, rich flavor, a light texture, and a shape that’s made for toasting, sandwiches, and more. Enjoy the basics once again with Unbun Bread.



