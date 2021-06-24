Company: Base Culture

Website: baseculture.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99

Product Snapshot: Base Culture, the fast-growing Paleo, gluten-free, and grain-free baked goods and snack company that proudly produces high-quality, clean ingredient sliced breads, almond butters, and sweet baked goods, just announced the newest addition to its portfolio: Sourdough Bread. Hitting shelves at Whole Foods Markets in June 2021, Base Culture’s Sourdough Bread is 100 percent Paleo and 100 percent Keto Certified, contains only six grams of net carbs, and is made with wholesome, better-for-you ingredients.

“It’s no secret that sourdough bread has skyrocketed in popularity over the past year, and we’re thrilled to introduce a gluten-free, Keto and deliciously nourishing sourdough option,” said Base Culture Founder, Jordann Amatea. “Our Paleo and Keto Certified Sourdough Bread is the first-of-its-kind and is made with wholesome, pure Paleo ingredients that capture the irresistible flavor and texture of traditional sourdough, without the hassle of baking it at home.”

The U.S. sourdough bread market is expected to grow at an 8.6 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2027 due to consumer demand for fermented foods and breads that have better-for-you ingredients (Research And Markets). Base Culture’s Sourdough provides consumers with a gluten-free, grain-free, and clean ingredient version with the perfect taste and texture. Made with simple ingredients, such as eggs, cashew butter, almond flour, arrowroot flour, and apple cider vinegar, Base Culture’s Sourdough Bread is the perfect choice for those looking for a better-for-you bread to make a breakfast toast or a hearty sandwich, that is both delicious and nourishing.

Base Culture Sourdough Bread will be available in 16 oz. bags at Whole Foods Markets nationwide, as well as online at www.baseculture.com. SRP $9.99. For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.baseculture.com and follow on Instagram at @baseculture.