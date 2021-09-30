Company: PIM Brands Inc.

Website: www.welchsfruitsnacks.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.00-$6.39

Product Snapshot: PIM Brands is adding two new flavors to its creamy Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks products mix, with the introduction of Welch’s Blueberry-Acai and Welch’s Mango-Peach Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks.

The new varieties join Welch’s Strawberry Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks in bringing consumers more of the Real Fruit Centers, surrounded by creamy Real Yogurt, for which Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks have become known and loved.

As always, fruit is the first ingredient, and all three varieties of Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks use natural flavors and are a good source of Vitamin D and calcium.

“Along with the new flavors, Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks also rock a new and colorful eye popping look with stunning updated packaging graphics along with more packs, sizes, and formats to meet consumers’ needs during all snacking and treating occasions,” shared Nora Collins, associate marketing director for PIM Brands Inc. “Whether at school, home, work, or on-the-go, our new sizes, packs, and flavors make certain that fruit ‘n yogurt lovers everywhere can find just the right size, format and flavor variety to enjoy anywhere and at any time.”

Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks are available at select retailers nationwide, in a thoughtful range of packs and size formats, with additional retailer availability next year, including:

NEW 18 ct. Boxes available in Strawberry with .7 oz. Inner Pouches (MSRP: $6.39)

NEW 8 ct. Boxes available in Strawberry, Blueberry-Acai, and Mango-Peach with .7 oz. Inner Pouches (MSRP: $3.39)

NEW 1.8-oz. Tube Packs available in Strawberry, Blueberry-Acai and Mango-Peach in 10-count Retail Ready Displays (MSRP: $2.00)

4-oz. Peg Bags available in Strawberry and Blueberry-Acai (MSRP: $2.35)

For more information, please visit www.welchsfruitsnacks.com.



