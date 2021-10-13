Company: PIM Brands Inc.

Website: www.welchsfruitsnacks.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.00

Product Snapshot: PIM Brands introduces Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snowballs, a fun seasonal twist on creamy Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks, with limited-edition winter themed packaging.

Inspired by the look and feel of real snowballs, the festive new variety features a soft real fruit strawberry center, surrounded by creamy Yogurt for a treat perfect for every stocking. Made with natural flavors, Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snowballs are a good source of Vitamin D and calcium. As always, Welch’s Fruit is the first ingredient.

“We’re dedicated to bringing consumers new and innovative holiday treats, made with REAL Fruit, and are thrilled to expand our seasonal lineup with Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks,” shares Daniel Mendelsohn, brand manager for PIM Brands Inc. “Perfect for stocking stuffers, holiday parties and more, Fruit ‘n Yogurt lovers nationwide can indulge in this rich and creamy delectable snack for every cheerful occasion all winter long.”

Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snowballs are now available nationwide at Target and Walmart in 2.25-oz. Peg Bags, with a suggested retail price of $1.00.



