What happens when one of America's most beloved snack companies reaches a significant milestone? There's a celebration, of course! What else would you expect from a company whose motto is "Fun Served Here?"

J&J Snack Foods Corp. is recognizing its 50-year anniversary with a year-long commemoration that celebrates both its employees and valued customers.

The company will kick off the celebration this month and will continue to rollout activities throughout the year to honor its valued employees and loyal brand fans, recognizing the company's impressive growth and success over the past 50 years.

Founded in 1971 by Gerald "Gerry" B. Shreiber, J&J Snack Foods began with the $72,100 purchase of an ailing pretzel company of eight employees at a court auction. Fast-forward 50 years, and the company has evolved into a billion-dollar publicly traded company and industry leader in snack foods with over 4,200 employees, 16 manufacturing locations across the country, and products throughout foodservice and retail channels nationwide. J&J Snack Foods' iconic brands, including SUPERPRETZEL, ICEE, and LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, have been there for millions of moments of fun and togetherness. From family gatherings and birthdays to baseball games, cinemas and amusement parks, J&J Snack Foods brands have served up smiles, joy, and fun across the country for five decades.

"Consumers have enjoyed J&J Snack Food's iconic snacks, beverages, and frozen novelties for 50 years. A staple in great moments inside and outside of the home, our fun and innovative core brands like SUPERPRETZEL and ICEE have captured the hearts of millions," said Dan Fachner, president and chief executive officer of J&J Snack Foods. "I am honored to be part of a legacy that has positively impacted so many people. We celebrate this 50-year milestone in honor of our fans, customers, and dedicated employees. We are excited to commemorate this golden anniversary with a year of celebratory events and look forward to serving up fun for another 50 years!"

J&J Snack Foods will host a celebratory gala recognizing founder Gerry Shreiber's legacy and will launch a series of employee appreciation events across the country, including visits from the company's branded "snack mobile." The company will also participate in the NASDAQ closing bell ceremony in New York in early 2022, followed by a media tour. Consumers and employees alike can expect more fun throughout the year and are encouraged to visit @jjsnackfoods on Instagram for exciting updates.

For more information, visit jjsnack.com.