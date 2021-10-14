Company: General Mills

Website: www.generalmills.com

Introduced: November 2021

Suggested Retail Price: $6.29 (6-ct.)

Product Snapshot: Lärabar has teamed up with stationery company Paper Culture to create original pieces of artwork that will appear on select Lärabar packaging for a limited time. The partnership unifies Lärabar and Paper Culture’s passion for sustainability and celebrating life’s sweet moments, bringing this nature-inspired holiday collection to life for all to enjoy.

The new holiday packaging will be available in four unique designs on Lärabar’s most indulgent flavors including: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Mint Chip Brownie, and Peanut Butter Cookie. New Paper Culture customers can save $10 off their first purchase using the voucher found on the limited-edition Lärabar packaging.

“This holiday season we wanted to highlight our most decadent Lärabar flavors so shoppers can spot their favorite snack anywhere,” said Kate Herbert, brand experience manager for Lärabar. “We partnered with Paper Culture because of our shared values and together we created beautiful designs that are authentic to our brands. We are so excited to introduce these designs to our fans as they indulge in the delicious treats.”

The original holiday designs will be extended to curated stationery and greeting cards available for purchase at paperculture.com. Consumers can also enter a sweepstakes on Lärabar’s Instagram from November 1—November 17, 2021, to win a Sustainable Holiday Advent Calendar to enjoy this season.

“Whether it’s the yum of a Lärabar or the awe of a contemporary Paper Culture design, both of our customers want products that create a better, more sustainable world,” said Christopher Wu, CEO of Paper Culture. “These designs inspired by the holidays and nature are a nod to our shared beliefs, this time reaching an even wider audience with the packaging and accompanying stationery.”

The limited-edition Holiday Lärabar packaging will be available at retailers nationwide for two months starting in November 2021. The SRP for a 6-ct pack is $6.29.